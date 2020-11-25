For the second consecutive week the COVID-19 reports indicate more persons are in quarantine in the school systems countywide than actually infected with the virus.
The infection’s impact on staff seemingly dictates the school leaders’ responses to the situations at hand in effort to keep the learning consistent.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott communicated in her weekly report on Tuesday, Nov. 24 that due to a staffing shortage at Atchison Elementary School the school leaders offered a voluntary remote option for the AES families for the week. Expectations are that learning will be back on-site after the Thanksgiving break.
In her weekly message, Scott urged parents and guardians to be diligent about procedures outside of the school environment during the holiday break to mitigate exposures and spread of the coronavirus.
“Although young children may only experience mild symptoms, our teachers are not so fortunate,” Scott said. “We need our staff in order to keep our doors open, so help us help you.”
The most recent USD 409 report concerning positive cases and quarantines among staff members as follows: Atchison Elementary School – nine positive and 10 in quarantine; Atchison Middle School –three positive cases and one in quarantine; Atchison High School –zero positive cases and one in quarantine; and Central School – one positive case and zero staff members in quarantine.
The student data is as follows: AES – two positive cases and 31 pupils in quarantine; AMS – zero positive cases and 19 students are in quarantine; AHS one student is positive and 17 students are in quarantine; and Central School report shows zero positive cases and zero students in quarantine.
USD 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis reports that there are no students infected at the Atchison County Community Schools, but there is one staff member positive at the Atchison County Elementary School and two staff members at the Central Office, and one staff member is in quarantine.
Gaddis reports there are 17 students in quarantine from ACCES and seven students from Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School who are also in quarantine.
President Phil Baniewicz, of Maur Hill-Mount Academy, reported on Wednesday there were five students and one teacher in quarantine, and currently no positive cases. Classes have recessed to observe the Thanksgiving holiday, but will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
Benedictine College at benedictine.edu indicates there are four active cases among its population of 2,505 persons. However, classes were recessed on Nov. 24 until students return to Jan.13.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment at coronavirus.kdheks.gov COVID-19 Cases-in-Kansas report updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 reports BC had seven cases within the last 14 days with the latest onset date of Nov. 20.
