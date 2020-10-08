Atchison Public Schools and USD 377 board of education members, respectively plan to meet this week.
*USD 409 Board of Education members are scheduled to convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in the Community Room in the board office located at 626 Commercial Street in Atchison.
While in public session, the board members expect to observe a moment of silence for Jason Tomlinson and here a report about the Atchison Elementary School; review the enrollment headcount; review bad weather procedures; and go behind closed doors to discuss confidential student matters and nonelected personnel.
*USD 377 Board of Education members are planning to gather for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the central office located along Main Street in Effingham.
