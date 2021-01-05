GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The following area students are among approximately 600 Bob Jones University students named to the President's List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester.
Eliza Hansen, Atchison, is a sophomore studying Communication Disorders; Jenna Larson, Everest, is a junior pursuing Elementary Education; Laura Larson, also of Everest, is a senior pursuing studies in Biblical Counseling.
To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, South Carolina is a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.