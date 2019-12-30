The University of Kansas announces that some area residents have earned their degree as a result of the fall semester. Recognition ceremonies were held in mid-December.
The names announced by the University Registar and their respective degrees are: Sean Francis Mulcahy, Atchison, earned a Doctor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies; Conner S. De Los Santos, Everest, a Bachelor of Science in Business in Supply Chain Management and Murphy Earl Cipat Tinio, Horton, a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; and Tynan J. Bollinger, Bendena, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Some candidates participated in the ceremonies earlier in Decembers, while other might choose to participate in the annual commencement ceremony Sunday, May 17. More information is available at commencement.ku.edu.
