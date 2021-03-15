A 76-year-old Horton man was sent to an area hospital with possible injuries he suffered from an airborne deer wounded as the result of a noontime collision Saturday with oncoming motorist north of Muscotah.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports Gary Swendson, suffered injury after he was southbound as he drove a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 159, near 318th Road, at the same time a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Maddysen Wilderson, of Everest, struck a deer. The deer ran into the roadway and collided with the front corner of the driver’s side of Wilderson’s vehicle.
The deer went airborne and subsequently collided with the front window along the driver’s side of Swendson’s pickup, Laurie said. The deer continued into the driver’s compartment of the truck and struck Swendson. Then it exited through the side back window along the passenger side of the truck. The deer did not survive the collisions, Laurie said.
Swendson was transported by Horton EMS ambulance to Hiawatha Hospital with suspected non-life threatening injuries. Wilderson did not suffer any injuries.
