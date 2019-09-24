Northeast Kansas authorities from across county lines are jointly investigating a weekend battery that resulted in a 42-year-old Atchison County seriously injured.
Details remained sketchy Tuesday morning involving the circumstances about the incident that is under the scope of Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The KBI was requested by Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an incident that occurred at a party in southern Doniphan County on Sunday, Sept. 22 according to a KBI statement to the Globe.
During an overnight party, a 42-year-old white male was seriously injured during an altercation with other party attendees, the KBI reports. The victim was transported by a family member to a residence in Atchison where police and and EMS responders were called about 4:20. a.m. on Sunday. The victim was then transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to the Atchison Hospital. Later he was transferred to a Kansas City area hospital. The victim remains hospitalized in Kansas City with critical injuries.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, KBI indicated the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Doniphan County Sheriff Chad Clary confirmed Monday the investigation centers on an incident that occurred during early morning hours Sunday morning in rural Doniphan County. The investigation launched after the victim was taken to an Atchison residence. In turn, APD officers notified Doniphan County authorities of the situation. Clary conveyed his belief the victim remained hospitalized at an area hospital and that he was unaware of the victim’s condition.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed APD became involved after officers responded early Sunday in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Drive where a 42-year-old male subject was found outdoors lying atop the ground. Jayhawk Drive is a residential neighborhood located in the northwest part of Atchison city limits. EMS responders were called to the scene and the man man was initially transported to the hospital, Wilson said. A subsequent APD investigation determined the man sustained serious injuries during a disturbance in rural Doniphan County. APD notified the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office of its findings, Wilson said. Wilson said APD continues to assist the Doniphan County and KBI authorities concerning the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.