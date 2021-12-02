A 23-year-old Olathe man is behind bars in the county jail following his arrest early Thursday morning within the fringes of Atchison city limits for the burglary and theft at the city shop in Effingham.
Michael Anthony Wright II was arrested for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property. Formal charges were pending mid-morning Thursday against Wright who remained in the Atchison County Jail.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the events leading to Wright’s apprehension began to unfold a few minutes before 2 a.m. Dec. 2. That is when deputies responded to a dispatch about a burglary in progress at the Effingham City Shop. The call centered on a report that someone had stolen a pickup from inside the fenced area of the shop facility. The culprit had driven the stolen pickup through the fence to exit the property, Laurie said in an email to the Globe.
The stolen vehicle, described as a 1999 Ford F250 owned by Evan J. Herken of Easton, Laurie said.
The Atchison Police Department authorities assisted deputies and located the vehicle near the Industrial Park along U.S. Highway 73 where a traffic stop was conducted near Osage Road and U.S. Highway 73. There the suspect exited the vehicle and ran south on foot, Laurie said.
Atchison County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit was deployed in an attempt to track the suspect, but was unable to located the suspect at that time, Laurie said. The suspect was located about 6 a.m. at Max’s, 1173 U.S. Highway 59, and was identified at Wright. Wright was arrested and subsequently booked into Atchison County Jail.
