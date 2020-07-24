TOPEKA – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay recently announced that he has filed criminal charges against Brett Hollister, Shawnee County District Court Case 20-CR-1408, in relation to an excessive use of force incident that took place in June at a Topeka hospital.
The formal charges filed July 22 arose from a June 7 when a Brown County Jail inmate received treatment at Stormont Vail Hospital. The inmate was guarded by Brown County Sheriff’s Officer and Jail Sergeant Brett Hollister.
The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene after 4:00 AM on reports that Hollister had “drive stunned” the inmate with his stun gun while each of the inmate’s hands and feet were secured to the hospital bed with handcuffs. The KBI was called in to investigate the matter and the investigation was then turned over to the DA. Today, Kagay announced that his office filed two charges against Hollister: Mistreatment of a Confined Person, Class A misdemeanor and battery, a class B misdemeanor offense. A summons has been issued for Hollister to appear Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Shawnee District Court for a scheduling conference.
The KBI is handling the investigation into this matter. Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately. These charges are allegations of criminal conduct only. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
