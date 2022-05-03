The history Cora Brownlee Watson, of Shannon, clipped from the Atchison Daily Globe pages and collected in her scrapbook throughout past decades continues to unravel the tales about early settlement life in the Atchison area.
One of these clippings, “Remains of Early Settlers Lie On Missouri River Bluff” stoked some curiosity among members from Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society and Atchison County Historical Society. The groups joined forces to do more research.
The Rev. Hilary Heim, OSB authored the article about a squatter John Taylor and his family whose property is currently owned by St. Benedict’s Abbey. Heim credited John Taylor’s descendants, Dick Taylor and Mrs. Charles Langan for information they provided to him for the Globe story.
Watson’s granddaughter, Cora Chambers, of the ACKGS, has possession of her grandmother’s scrapbook. Chambers informed the ACKGS members about the old Globe story that indicated the Taylor Cemetery also has Robinson relatives and the family’s 10 former slaves who relocated from Kentucky to Kansas with their former owners.
Chambers said it was from the ACKGS discussion that Peggy Harden told her fellow Historical Society members.
“She got the ball rolling,” Chambers said.
The awareness led to a joint research project and visit to the cemetery currently enclosed inside some Abbey-owned pastureland. The local historians converged April 27 at St. Benedict’s Abbey and formed a caravan to the Taylor Cemetery. The cemetery is located high atop a hill along northern fringes of Atchison.
After their arrival, the historians entered the fenced perimeter and wandered through the historic cemetery amid the tombstones, most of them toppled likely from wind gusts and grazing livestock through the ages. Inside the fenced area are a few large oak trees surrounded by numerous thorny locust saplings and mature trees.
“We know slaves are buried there, 10 of them,” Chambers said.
Although some tombstones were embedded in the ground face down, Dr. Robinson’s tombstone was face up unattached from its base. There were numerous rocks set in upright positions that appeared to be rather elongated field stones. Members of the groups present agreed the field stones might likely be the ones referred to in Heim’s story.
Patty Boldridge and Sonya Boldridge are hopeful to further their research and do some paper rubbings of the stones in effort to more clearly read the names etched into the stones. The Taylor and Robinson tombstones appeared to be made of granite or a sandstone type.
The early settler, John Taylor was born in April 21, 1826 in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Heim’s account. John Taylor relocated to Rushville, Missouri and there he served as the first postmaster. In 1854 John Taylor and his wife, Sara crossed the Missouri River to Kansas as a squatter where he built a log cabin that was located along a hillside below the area that became the cemetery. In 1856, John Taylor claimed two- quarter sections of land, which are currently owned by the Abbey. One of these quarter sections was previously owned by the Kansas State orphanage, which later became the Atchison Juvenile Correction Facility, then the former Riverbend School that the Abby recently acquired.
John and Sara Taylor’s daughter, Allis aged 1 year and 4 months, died Sept. 7, 1858 was the first person buried on the property that became the private cemetery thereafter. Heim’s story indicated there are six stones marking the graves of John and Sara Taylors’ three young children and some others.
Heim indicated Frank Taylor told him the three others were his cousins, the children of Mark and Caroline Taylor.
The deceased children were aged from four days to 10 years.
Caroline Taylor died April 1, 1879 and her 2-year-old child also died about that time and is buried beside her in a small coffin. Two years later, Mark Taylor answered the door of his home and was shot, Dick Taylor told Heim.
Caroline Taylor was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robinson who are buried nearby her. Heim wrote that when Dr. Robinson relocated to Atchison County from Kentucky, he brought his slaves with him and treated them like his family. Heim’s article indicates the slaves were buried along the fence line outside the cemetery proper near an oak tree. Small, rough field stones marked the eternal resting places for Aunt Sue, Sandy, Liza and others.
“They can be accounted for that’s huge,” Patty Boldridge said of the former slaves' graves.
After the Taylor Cemetery visit, the entourage visited the cemetery located at the former Orphan’s Home property.
Heim was born in July 11, 1923 in the Salt Creek Valley of rural Leavenworth County, according to www.kansasmonks.org> necrology. Heim was ordained in 1949 and for a time managed the Abbey’s farm interests. Heim died in 1999.
