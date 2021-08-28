Two 12-year-old girls with Atchison ties will soon be under the spotlight for all to tune in and watch on the nationally broadcast Disney Channel.
Celine Healy and Amora Regan are longtime friends and will be teammates on the Disney Magic Bake Off. The show will air at 7 p.m. on the Friday, Sept. 10 episode. New episodes air every Friday evening in that particular time slot on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
Celine and Amora are both seventh-graders. Celine resides in Atchison and attends Atchison Middle School.
Amora was reared in Atchison but recently relocated to the Kansas City area. The girls have maintained their friendship and both have many friends, relatives, and acquaintances in the Atchison area.
Lakeitcha Thomas, of the Disney Channel explains the premise of the show and the contest that the girls will be participating in for the broadcast. The Disney Channel and modern media company Tastemade team up to present “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” an hour-long unscripted competitive series for kids aged 6-14 years old combining the wonder of baking with the ingenuity of young pastry chefs.
Multitalented stars Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown co-host this series where imagination rules and teamwork triumphs as three teams of two race against the clock to create the most extraordinary cakes inspired by the magic of Disney. Co-hosts Reneé and Brown with Disneyland Resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, who serves as baking judge, guide the kid bakers through fun challenges and unexpected twists, all designed to elevate the contestants’ baking abilities, techniques and creativity to new culinary heights. Each episode will declare a winning team to be named Disney Baking Champion. The winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video available on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.
Celine and Amora will be one of the three competing duos featured on the “Lion King”-themed Disney’s Magic Bake-Off episode. Brown and Renee’ will help guide the contestants as they attempt to create spectacular cakes inspired by “The Lion King.” Baking influencer Jocelyn Adams joins Disneyland Resort pastry chef Gracie Gomez as the kid bakers showcase the majestic animal kingdom and the beauty of Africa in their delicious creations.
Disney themes featured this season include classics such as “Star Wars,” “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” “Descendants,” “Zombies,” and more! Celebrity guests also join in the delicious fun, including R2-D2, DJ D-Nice, Mallory James Mahoney (“BUNK’D”), Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon (“Sydney to the Max”), and “Big City Greens” creators Chris & Shane Houton, along with baking influencers Jocelyn Adams, John Kanell, Maddy McGraw, Mia Starr and Rachel Fong. Created by Tastemade, “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” is executive-produced by Emily Mraz (“Broken Bread”), Joey Lucas (“Beyond the Block”) and Molly O’Rourke (“Lovely Bites by Chef Lovely”).
DisneyNOW also launched the “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” sweet and delicious cake-decorating game that allows kids to show off their creative chops as they design their own cakes based on some of their favorite Disney characters and shows. In the new game, entitled “Bake My Day!,” players are able to create their own magical themed cakes according to surprise decorating challenges inspired by the creative baking challenges featured in the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.