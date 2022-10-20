National Cornhusking A dozen of Atchison area residents recently made a showing and came home with some bragging rights from the recent 100th annual National Cornhusking Contest in Good Hope, Illinois.
Local competitors and their results from the National contest are:
Jenna Penning, Atchison, shucked clean 188.79 pounds of corn to earn sixth place in the Women's Open Class; Nathan Penning, Atchison, shucked 157.39 pounds to earn 12th in the Men's Open class.
Donna Fairbanks, Oskaloosa, earned second-place in the class for Senior Women 75 and older class. Fairbanks shucked 45.14 pounds. In the Women 50 and older class, Katherine Penning, Atchison, shucked 104.19 pounds to earn her 16th place.
In the Men's 50 and older class, Bob Penning, Atchison, shucked his way to a seventh-place finish with 199.26 pounds cleanly husked corn in the wagon. John Scherer, Lancaster, shucked 104.45 pounds and finished at 17th place.
Three women in the age 21-49 class earned top 10 placings; Christy Erpelding third place -- 208.63 pounds; Angie Henning -- 174.79 pounds to earn eighth place; and Jackie Penning brought home ninth place with the 166.93 pounds of corn she shucked.
In the Men's aged 21 and older class, Ray Penning shucked 238 pounds to earn seventh place and Michael Hill earned a ninth-place finish with 214.66 pounds. Penning and Hill are cousins, and both reside in Atchison County.
Savanah Hill competed in the Girls Youth 14 and younger Division. Savanah Hill shucked 47.16 pounds and earned ninth place.
In the Girls Youth Division age 14 and younger, Adelyn Henning captured ninth place for the 25.35 pounds she husked.
The national contest was Oct. 16. in Good Hope, Illinois. Local huskers who were eligible to compete at the Nationals, first had to qualify at the Kansas State Cornhusking contest. Qualifiers from eight other states were also present at the national competition according to a wqad.com news report.
The state competition was Oct. 8 at the John Scherer farm in rural Lancaster. That was the day when Kansas hopefuls converged from various parts of Kansas. In addition to the competition, antique farm equipment was displayed, and horse drawn wagons were utilized to pull wagons.
