Cornhusking

Savanah Hill, Atchison, shucks some corn among the rows during Kansas State Cornhusking competition in early October at the John Scherer Farm in Lancaster.

 Courtesy of Facebook

National Cornhusking A dozen of Atchison area residents recently made a showing and came home with some bragging rights from the recent 100th annual National Cornhusking Contest in Good Hope, Illinois.

Local competitors and their results from the National contest are:

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.