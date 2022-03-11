JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Authorities from Jefferson County Sheriff’s authorities recently launched a death investigation after a farmer discovered a corpse along a tree line in a field near an abandoned house in rural Winchester.
Sheriff Jeff Herrig said the discovery has been ongoing since March 4 to determine identification and the cause of death.
The body was discovered east of Mooney Creek Road along 166th Road, Herrig said.
As of Tuesday, March 8, Herrig conveyed his belief the deceased person might be from another area and is not a person that had been reported missing from neighboring counties.
Herrig confirmed the deceased is a male of average height and build with dark brown hair. Herrig estimated the man to be middle-aged and that the death occurred sometime in early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.