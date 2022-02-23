St. JOSEPH, MISSOURI -- An Atchison County reared cow-calf pair garnered grand champion at the recent 2022 Cattlemen’s Congress Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Corbin Kellerman, an Effingham native, exhibited the CDN Schrick Sasha 921 cow-calf pair. Ellerman owns the August 2019-born daughter of May-Way Brilliance 736. Ellerman’s cow born
July 2021 bull calf sired by Schrick Shamar 934 completed the winning pair.
Ellerman’s entry was one of 266 exhibits at the recent annual ROV Angus Show. There were 229 heifers shown by exhibitors.
Jarold Callahan, Edmond, Oklahoma, and Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Oklahoma evaluated the heifer entries at the ROV Angus Show.
Information compiled by Mary Meyers
