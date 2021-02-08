While the Northeast Kansas area received anywhere from 4-6 inches of light and fluffy snow over the weekend that definitely contributed to closings of area schools and other services on Monday - the big news is the Arctic temperatures that have settled in for the week.
Thanks to Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of six more weeks of winter, a blast of Arctic air swept into the central states over the weekend with temperatures dipping below 0 degrees Fahrenheit later this week. This will make wind chills especially dangerous.
On a more scientific level, the blast of cold air is thanks to the Polar Vortex. According to the National Weather Service, the term "vortex" refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream. This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States.
According to the National Weather Service, the very cold weather is expected to remain in the region into next weekend as temperatures remain below freezing. Wind chill readings are likely to be in the 0 to -15 degree range just about every morning. There are also several chances from light snow this week.
"If you have to be out and about, wear multiple layers of clothing including a hat and gloves. And slow down and take your time getting to the destination." ~ National Weather Service out of Topeka.
