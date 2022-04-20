Arbor Day was the 18th of April. A proclamation is read at the Monday night city commission.
However, in Atchison, Arbor Day does have a special meaning. “We just received our 40-year sticker,” Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director said. “In 2021 we recorded planting 45 tree plantings made up of honey locust, red maple and linden.”
Other than Lawrence and Overland Park, Atchison is the third longest member of Arbor Day. The special day began in 1872 by the Nebraska Board of Agriculture which established a special day to be set aside for the planting of trees. Arbor Day was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska and now is observed throughout the nation and the world.
Trees are especially helpful in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
A few facts about Kansas:
942,507 acres of urban land in the state, plus for every 4 trees removed only 1 is being replaced.
29% of all street side space in Kansas communities is available and in need of new tree plantings.
35% of Kansas street trees have recently been planted (under 3” in diameter) which is a healthy trend.
The average tree in a city only lives 32 years and a tree located downtown only lives 7 to 10 years.
