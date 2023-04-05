First Judicial District CASA Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our agencyprovidesthree main programs for children and families in our communities including the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC), and trained Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteers to advocate for children in our Judicial District. Additionally, CASAfacilitatesthree classes available to the community including General Responsibilities as Separating Parents (GRASP), a Parenting in the Twenty-First Century Class and a Love and Logic based Parenting Class. First Judicial District CASA Association’s mission is protecting children today for stronger families tomorrow.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year,FirstJudicial District CASA Association encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Atchison County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities. Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Protective factors are conditions or attributes of individuals, families, communities, or the larger society that mitigate risk and promote healthy development and wellbeing.
April is a time to celebrate theimportant rolethat communities play in protecting children and strengthening families," said Deborah Liles, Volunteer Recruiter. "Everyone's participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.
For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities duringthe month of Apriland throughout the year, contact First Judicial District CASA Association at 913-359-7286 and visitwww.casalvks.org/cap
