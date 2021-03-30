An Atchison man and woman have landed jail stays for what police say centered on possession of dangerous drugs with their intents to distribute in the presence of child and near a school.
Christopher D. Raymond, 42, and 47-year-old Velma R. Nolan were both arrested late Monday afternoon for the illegal drug activities within 1,000 feet of Trinity Lutheran School.
Raymond was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; felon in possession of a firearm; criminal in possession of an illegal sawed off shotgun; and aggravated endangerment of a child.
Nolan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and aggravated endangerment of a child.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the police conducted an investigation on Monday, March 29. A residence in the 500 block North 8th Street was the focus of the investigation that led to the arrest of two subjects before 5 p.m. at the residence. Both suspects were taken to the Atchison County Jail.
The investigation involved the execution of a search warrant at the residence, the seizure of controlled substances, the recovery of an illegal firearm, and the seizure of cash. A child was taken into protective custody, Wilson said. The investigation is continuing.
