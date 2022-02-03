Of all the crimes reported in the past year, statistics show the Atchison Police Department hit a high mark of 91 percent of cases cleared, which is the highest rate in the department’s recorded history. Police cleared 1,017 of its 1,110 criminal cases worked in 2021. In comparison the national average percentage rate in the lower 60 percentage range, the press release indicated. In 2020 the clearance rate was 89 percent.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson credits the APD officers with their level of professionalism and experience. The officers are trained to protect and serve, Wilson said in the press release. Most of the time officers manage to solve the crimes at the time of occurrence.
“We are very pleased with the states from 2021,” Wilson said.
Overall the crimes in Atchison are on a downward trend throughout the past five years according to the 2021 Atchison Police Department Year in Review statistics. Despite the downward trend in reported crimes, there were more arrests that resulted in a 7 percent increase of cases forward to the Atchison County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Cases sent to the Atchison City Attorney increased by 23 percent.
Of the 607 arrests, 530 were adults and 77 were juveniles. In 2017 there were 1,033 total arrests when the adult arrested numbered 871 and there were 162 juveniles arrested.
Dispatched calls in 2021 numbered 12,184, an increase of 1,126 from the previous year. The total of dispatched in 2019, 2018, and 2017 was more than 13,000 in those years. 2017 checks in with 13,881 the most calls dispatched within the past five years.
In most of the incidents, police responded to 508 disturbance calls; 183 domestic violence calls were logged in for the past year. Of the 123 assault/battery cases, 14 involved aggravated battery, and seven were aggravated assaults. Sex crimes held steady at 29 cases for both 2021 and 2020.
Seventeen vehicle thefts were reported, investigated, and cleared; and there were 217 thefts reported, which is 39 less than reported in 2020.
There are 24 full-time police officers, averaging 15 years of experience; an administrative assistant and one animal control officer.
In addition to crime-fighting efforts and public safety, APD officers provide community service like special patrols, vehicle unlocks, escorts, fingerprint services, vacation home checks, and civil standbys.
There were 180 dogs impounded at the animal control shelter with a capacity to kennel 13 dogs but does not house any cats. Of the impounded dogs, there were 146 dogs returned to their owners; 25 dogs were adopted; three were euthanized, and six dogs have remained at the city shelter into 2022. 6089
To review the 2021 APD statistics in full log onto https://cityofatchison.com/?p=608964&preview=true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.