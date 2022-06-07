220611barstoolpic

Acheivement Services Associate Director Dave Hager, center, accepts a check from Bar Stool Open co-organizers, Ed Begley and Chris McKee, as Case Manager Nancy Bullock, Kyle Ball, Ian Wiseman, Erica Schuler, Cindy Wallace and Program Director Renee Betts look on. 

 Submitted photo

The Achievement Services recently received a check in the amount of $1,431.00 from the proceeds of the 20th annual Bar Stool Open that was held in early May. Present for the check presentation were Dave Hager, Associate Director of Achievement Services, Chris McKee representing Mueller’s Locker Room, and Ed Begley, of Paolucci’s Lounge. McKee and Begley served as the event organizers. Participating bars and establishments throughout the event were Ester’s at Pineview, Elks, VFW, JW’s BBQ, Sunflower, Milk House, Mueller’s and Paolucci’s. Event sponsors providing prizes were O’Malley’s Distributing, Crown Distributing, McCormick Distillery and Mueller’s Locker Room as the host bar.

