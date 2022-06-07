The Achievement Services recently received a check in the amount of $1,431.00 from the proceeds of the 20th annual Bar Stool Open that was held in early May. Present for the check presentation were Dave Hager, Associate Director of Achievement Services, Chris McKee representing Mueller’s Locker Room, and Ed Begley, of Paolucci’s Lounge. McKee and Begley served as the event organizers. Participating bars and establishments throughout the event were Ester’s at Pineview, Elks, VFW, JW’s BBQ, Sunflower, Milk House, Mueller’s and Paolucci’s. Event sponsors providing prizes were O’Malley’s Distributing, Crown Distributing, McCormick Distillery and Mueller’s Locker Room as the host bar.
Annual Bar Stool Open proceeds benefit Achievement Services
- Achievement Services Special to the Atchison Globe
-
- Updated
- 0
