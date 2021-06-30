Central School Apartments, LLC Manager Justin Pregont, and Pomeroy Development, LLC owner, officially announced plans for the Central School Apartments Project earlier this week.
Pomeroy Development was the successful bidder to purchase the school building from USD 409 for $40,000 with the intent to renovate the facility into apartments. Board members accepted the bid during the June 14 board meeting. Board members unanimously approved the sale contract during a special board meeting Tuesday, June 29.
Pregont shared the history of Central school and the plans for its future in the community.
“The Central School building in downtown Atchison was originally constructed in 1937 as part of the federal Works Progress Administration at the tail end of FDR’s New Deal. The blonde brick exterior, terrazzo floors, and woodwork throughout still project the original Art Moderne architectural style from the late 1930’s. Generations of children in Atchison’s oldest neighborhoods have attended Central School, myself included,” Pregont wrote. “Buildings with this kind of enduring community impact must be preserved even if their future looks quite different from their past.”
The Central School Apartments project will see the property listed on the National Register of Historic Places, ensuring that the building remains a character defining piece of the fabric of downtown Atchison for generations to come. Listing the property on the National Register gives our company access to the State and Federal Historic Tax Credit Programs, but also comes with extraordinary requirements in terms of historic preservation, design/review, and construction quality, all of which are positive outcomes for the Atchison community.
Central School Apartments will feature 13 apartment units including two studios averaging about 460 square feet, eight one-bedroom units averaging about 775 square feet, two two-bedroom units averaging about 945 square feet, and one premium two-bedroom unit with 1,300 square feet in the iconic Kindergarten room on the south end of the building.
Our development team also intends to pursue a handful of commercial/community use options for the gym/stage space, although no specific tenant has yet been identified. The space may be reserved as a resident amenity or utilized for a commercial/community use yet to be determined.
“I’m especially proud to announce that Atchison’s own L&L Construction will serve as the general contractor on the project” Pregont wrote. “Other local subcontractors that will have substantial scopes of work include Pierce Heating & Cooling, Hawk Electric, and Tate Plumbing, just to name a few. Exchange Bank & Trust will provide construction financing for the project. Our company is proud to have put together a project with a local developer, local investors, local financing, and local contractors.
This project was inspired by all of the people and organizations working and investing in downtown Atchison that are too numerous to mention by name. Our company hopes that this project is yet another sign of progress and revitalization in downtown Atchison.
There’s too much work to be done to have a clear vision for a completion date, but we’re hoping to have the apartments available in the summer of 2022, Pregont wrote. Questions and leasing inquiries can be sent to CentralSchoolApts@gmail.com and anyone can visit us on the web at www.centralschoolapartments.com.
