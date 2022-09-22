PimpinPets3

Pimpin for Pets to benefit Atchison Humane Society are Denise Surritt, left, Joanie Frakes, Shelly Nelson, Bria Lorenz, Macy Clary and Alane Hanshaw.  

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Five women who share a love for animals have joined together in effort to better ensure the Humane Society of Atchison County will have the resources to better provide for animals in need.

Pimpin For Pets have organized and launched the efforts for their cause in August.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.