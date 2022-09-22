Five women who share a love for animals have joined together in effort to better ensure the Humane Society of Atchison County will have the resources to better provide for animals in need.
Pimpin For Pets have organized and launched the efforts for their cause in August.
Sisters, Joanie Frakes and Alane Hanshaw, along with Shelly Nelson, Denise Surritt and Bria Lorenz are volunteering to organize fundraising events. Macy Clary is lending a hand too.
Frakes described the group serves as a new volunteer committee for the Humane Society with a mission to become involved in the community at upcoming events to help raise money on behalf of local animals.
The group is also open to suggestions for their cause.
The women are gearing up for a couple of events in October.
Saturday, Oct. 1, Oktoberfest weekend in Atchison, the Pimpin pet lovers are planning to station themselves in the 400 block of Commercial Street in front of the Sacred Heart Variety Thrift Store where they will be offering themed baskets. Currently preparations are underway for a sports basket, a date night basket, care cleaning basket, a cat-themed bastket, a dog basket and others. Suggested donations for a single chance is $2 or three chances for $5. Announcement of basket winners will be at the end of the day. Winners do not have to be present.
Next up on the list of coming events the Pimpin pet lovers are marking the calendar
Saturday, Oct. 15.
Angela Harris, of Backroad Atlas, has invited them to join her in hosting a pet parade during a witches weekend event. A $10 entry fee gets a pet in the parade benefits the Humane Society. The best pet entry wins a trophy, Frakes said.
The Pimpin for Pets volunteers debuted their cause at the First Friday September event with a flamingo hunt. They also participated in a bake sale along with the Post 1175 VFW Auxiliary. The groups split the proceeds.
Thus far with the funds raised Pimpin for Pets have purchased and delivered numerous tubs full of cat litter, paper towels, dish soap, and laundry soap.
