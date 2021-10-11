An area resident is an owner the Reserve Grand Champion Cow-Calf Pair selected from a field of 72 entries during the recent 2021 Kansas State Fair Roll of Victory Angus Show in Hutchison.
CDN Schrick Sasha 921 cow-calf pair won award. Corbin Ellerman, Atchison County, owns the cow – 2019 daughter of May-Way Brilliance 36, a July 2021 son of Schrick Shamar 934 is the calf, The American Angus Association recently announced.
The Sept. 18 showing was evaluated by Craig Sands, Stillwater, Oklahoma at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
