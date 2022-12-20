ANEW Healthcare gave notice to Atchison Cunty Commission members on Tuesday concerning cancellation of the agreement to oversee management of Atchison Senior Village.
Anew CEO Mark Hastings announced the cancellation early afternoon Tuesday to Atchison Globe.
We appreciate the Atchison community for welcoming us, Hastings said.
"This decision was extremely difficult for us but, ultimately, we had differing visions for the operations at Senior Village and felt this was necessary," Hastings said. "We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the community, the residents and their families, and hope we have made a difference."
Hastings said he would like to thank the families and community for supporting Anew over the year.
Atchison County and Anew Healthcare Management, LLC initially entered into a management agreement concerning the county-owned residential care facility on Sept. 14, 2021.
The agreement was renewed with some modifications on July 13. Under the most recent terms, Anew was to take on obligations to provide an administrator, business office manager and MBS coordinator for the facility. The county's contract payment to ANEW increased from $5,000 to $12,000 per month. The quarter bonus wages were to be paid from operating surplus funds for the quarter.
County Chairman Eric Noll confirmed the cancellation of the current agreement with ANEW, and that there will be a 60-day transition period for the parties to work out details regarding the separation.
