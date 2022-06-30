The county fair tradition continues for 2022. The Atchison County Fair parade is scheduled for Friday August 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. The parade theme is “Meet Me At The Fair".
Parade line-up will be near the Atchison County Community Elementary School. For your convenience, a map of the parade line-up is enclosed. If possible, please enter in the line-up as indicated on the map. Judging of float entries will take place at 5:40 p.m. All entries wanting to be judged should be in place by 5:30 p.m. Commercial float entries desiring to be judged should line up on Seabury street immediately west of the grade school. Over flow commercial entries to be judged should park on 8th street. Entries not wishing to be judged must be in place by 6:30 p.m. Floats not in designated places by judging time will not be judged.
All elected officials of the state, county, or city, special entries and organizations are asked to be at the front of the parade. Each person or group should provide their own transportation with signs indicating whom they represent. Candidates for political office will follow the above entries in the parade line-up. Consult the enclosed map for line-up locations.
For safety reasons, candy cannot be thrown from vehicles. However, candy may be passed out on foot. All parade entries are asked to keep moving on the parade route, allowing approximately 30 feet between entries and no stopping enroute.
Parade categories are listed below:
Section I 4-H clubs, FFA, Scouts, and other youth organizations
Section II FCE, churches, and other organizations
Section III Antique cars (must be at least 30 years old)
Section IV Antique tractors (must be at least 30 years old)
Section V General and Industrial
Other (not judged)
To assist the parade announcer, we suggest that the enclosed parade entry form be completed and returned before July 28th. Please refer to the enclosed list to determine your parade number or call our office at (913)330-0050 for a number if one is not listed on the attachment. Parade numbers should be placed in the drivers side front windshield. Printing should be in black marker large enough to be viewed 50 feet away. Entries should be sent to the Atchison County Extension Office. Our address is K-State Research and Extension - Atchison County, PO Box 187, 201 N Broadway, Lancaster, KS 66041; email is atchisoncoext@ksu.edu.
If you have any questions concerning the Atchison County Fair parade, you may consult our office, view electronically at www.atchison.ksu.edu or contact Janice Reiss at (913)370-0438, Julie Acheson (913)370-4602, or Raymond Acheson, parade committee chairman, at (913)833-4600.
PARADE ENTRIES #'S PARADE ENTRIES #'S
Friends of 4-H 1 Paul Becker 51
Atchison County Fair Board 2 52
Atchison County Commissioners 3 Jean Autry 53
John Eplee 4 Surritt Service 54
Jackson Farmers 5 Glenn Butler 55
Jackson Farmers 6 Atchison County Fire District #1 56
Jackson Farmers 7 Pruett Construction 57
Randy Garber 8 Effingham Lions Club 58
Atchison County Band 9 Larry Eckert 59
Atchison County Teachers 10 Stacy Eckert 60
Atchison Shamrocks 11 KAIR Radio 61
Effingham Community 12 62
Lancaster Lightning 13 Golden Eagle 63
Shannon 14 Vincent Lentz 64
Meadowlark 15 Colonial Realty 65
4-H Cloverbuds 16 United Country-Heart of America 66
USD 377 Board 17 67
NEK-CAP Head Start 18 Scoggins Family 68
Northeast KS Infant/Toddler Services 19 Martin Construction 69
Effingham Cub Scouts 20 Rainbow Communications 70
Tiger Dance Team 21 Eric Cummings 71
ACCHS Football/Volleyball 22 Alex Cummings 72
23 Muscotah United Church 73
ACCHS Cheerleaders 24 Meridan Antique Engines & Threshers 74
Concerned Citizens for Life 25 UMB Bank 75
Atchison County FFA 26 NE KS Railroaders 76
Roger Tollofson 27 77
Dennis Pyle 28 Jack Ryser 78
Atchison County Fire District #5 29 Mark Boos 79
Atchison County Libraries 30 Falk & Sons Field Tiling 80
Skyview Equipment 31 Parallel Farms 81
Humane Society of Atchison 32 82
Atchison Vintage Park 33 Sprang Heating & Air 83
Atchison Senior Village 34 RWD #5 84
Weldon Gullickson 35 Sunrice Chiropractic 85
Bruna Implement 36 Stan Boos Auto Sales 86
Abdalla Shrine/NE Kansas 90 37 KNZA 87
Connie Ellerman 38 Lancaster Saddle Club 88
Old Town Bar & Grill 39 89
Atchison County Livestock Board 40 First Baptist Church 90
Exchange Bank 41 Kansas Gas Service 91
42 Evergy 92
Ken Buttron 43 Helping Hands 93
Bob Antes 44 Stirton Trucking 94
Trinity Episcopal Church 45 Travel Center of Atchison 95
Sharon Antes 46 3rd Kansas Light Artillery 96
Gabe Wagner 47 Kansas Preferred Ins. Group 97
DWS Auction 48 Rural Gas 98
Atchison County Rescue 49 99
Atchison County Sheriff 50 Bank of Atchison 100
Check Both Sides
PARADE ENTRIES #'S PARADE ENTRIES #'S
Parents as Teachers 101 Trent Joice 151
Atchison County EMS 102 152
103 Cale Swendson 153
Heritage Tractor 104 154
Highland College 105 Jeff Co Firefighter's Assn Honor Guard 155
Frito Lay 106 RSVP Inc 156
107 Riley Miller 157
Larry Self 108 Rod Smith 158
Berry Tractor 109 Tony Eckert 159
Kevin Trautloff 110 160
Carol Baptist Church 111 Tom Eckert 161
Encore Dance Center 112 Mill Iron V-Farm Home Ranch 162
Kearney Construction 113 Martin's Trash Service 163
Bill Kanning JR 114 Andrew Kanning 164
KS Army National Guard 115 Steve Sinclair 165
Pia friend Realty 116 Jacob Reiss 166
117 Lewis & Clark Boy Scouts 167
Lewis, Chevrolet, Buick 118 River Rods 168
Brox Contracting LLC 119 Brad & Rae Greenwood 169
Stephanie Riley 120 John & Connie Gering 170
121 Eric & Lois Nieman 171
Nick Enzbrenner 122 Paul & Margie Lanferman 172
Jerry Watowa 123 Merle & Barbara Surritt 173
Sabetha Spas 124 Phil & Dolores Servaes 174
Jack Laurie 125 Leonard & Patsy Stirton 175
126 William "Bill" Peltzer 176
Mike Elliott 127 Bill Speer 177
Reynolds Contracting 128 Kevin & Bridget Gering 178
Reynolds Contracting 129 Kathy Enzbrenner 179
Gary Sinclair 130 KHP 180
Paradise Lawnscape 131 Steven George 181
Lanter Spray Foam Insulation 132 Active Masonic Lodge 182
133 183
134 Atchison Fire Dept 184
135 The Yellow Bus and Me 185
Town & Country Senior Citizens 136 RE/MAX 186
137 Stewarts Smokehouse 187
Corner to Corner 138 Brett Miner 188
Charles Clowe 139 Beverly &Cecil Jeffery 189
American Family Insurance 140 Sternsdorff Farms 190
141 NEK 90s Shrine Unit 191
142 Atchison Salvation Army 192
143 193
Luxury & Imports 144 Leo & Jan Wohletz 194
Main Event (Eff Union Ch Yth Grp) 145 Marvin Ellerman 195
ACCHS Volleyball 146 Joe Ellerman 196
Richard Eckert 147 Acheson truckline 197
Cutting Edge Lawn Service 148 Farmerettes FCE 198
ACCHS Cross Country 149 199
Wohlgemuth Equipment Sales 150 Atchison Animal Clinic 200
Check Both Sides
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.