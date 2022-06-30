Parade

The map for the Atchison County parade in Effingham in August.

The county fair tradition continues for 2022. The Atchison County Fair parade is scheduled for Friday August 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. The parade theme is “Meet Me At The Fair".

Parade line-up will be near the Atchison County Community Elementary School. For your convenience, a map of the parade line-up is enclosed. If possible, please enter in the line-up as indicated on the map. Judging of float entries will take place at 5:40 p.m. All entries wanting to be judged should be in place by 5:30 p.m. Commercial float entries desiring to be judged should line up on Seabury street immediately west of the grade school. Over flow commercial entries to be judged should park on 8th street. Entries not wishing to be judged must be in place by 6:30 p.m. Floats not in designated places by judging time will not be judged.

All elected officials of the state, county, or city, special entries and organizations are asked to be at the front of the parade. Each person or group should provide their own transportation with signs indicating whom they represent. Candidates for political office will follow the above entries in the parade line-up. Consult the enclosed map for line-up locations.

For safety reasons, candy cannot be thrown from vehicles. However, candy may be passed out on foot. All parade entries are asked to keep moving on the parade route, allowing approximately 30 feet between entries and no stopping enroute.

Parade categories are listed below:

Section I 4-H clubs, FFA, Scouts, and other youth organizations

Section II FCE, churches, and other organizations

Section III Antique cars (must be at least 30 years old)

Section IV Antique tractors (must be at least 30 years old)

Section V General and Industrial

Other (not judged)

To assist the parade announcer, we suggest that the enclosed parade entry form be completed and returned before July 28th. Please refer to the enclosed list to determine your parade number or call our office at (913)330-0050 for a number if one is not listed on the attachment. Parade numbers should be placed in the drivers side front windshield. Printing should be in black marker large enough to be viewed 50 feet away. Entries should be sent to the Atchison County Extension Office. Our address is K-State Research and Extension - Atchison County, PO Box 187, 201 N Broadway, Lancaster, KS 66041; email is atchisoncoext@ksu.edu.

If you have any questions concerning the Atchison County Fair parade, you may consult our office, view electronically at www.atchison.ksu.edu or contact Janice Reiss at (913)370-0438, Julie Acheson (913)370-4602, or Raymond Acheson, parade committee chairman, at (913)833-4600.

PARADE ENTRIES #'S PARADE ENTRIES #'S

Friends of 4-H 1 Paul Becker 51

Atchison County Fair Board 2 52

Atchison County Commissioners 3 Jean Autry 53

John Eplee 4 Surritt Service 54

Jackson Farmers 5 Glenn Butler 55

Jackson Farmers 6 Atchison County Fire District #1 56

Jackson Farmers 7 Pruett Construction 57

Randy Garber 8 Effingham Lions Club 58

Atchison County Band 9 Larry Eckert 59

Atchison County Teachers 10 Stacy Eckert 60

Atchison Shamrocks 11 KAIR Radio 61

Effingham Community 12 62

Lancaster Lightning 13 Golden Eagle 63

Shannon 14 Vincent Lentz 64

Meadowlark 15 Colonial Realty 65

4-H Cloverbuds 16 United Country-Heart of America 66

USD 377 Board 17 67

NEK-CAP Head Start 18 Scoggins Family 68

Northeast KS Infant/Toddler Services 19 Martin Construction 69

Effingham Cub Scouts 20 Rainbow Communications 70

Tiger Dance Team 21 Eric Cummings 71

ACCHS Football/Volleyball 22 Alex Cummings 72

23 Muscotah United Church 73

ACCHS Cheerleaders 24 Meridan Antique Engines & Threshers 74

Concerned Citizens for Life 25 UMB Bank 75

Atchison County FFA 26 NE KS Railroaders 76

Roger Tollofson 27 77

Dennis Pyle 28 Jack Ryser 78

Atchison County Fire District #5 29 Mark Boos 79

Atchison County Libraries 30 Falk & Sons Field Tiling 80

Skyview Equipment 31 Parallel Farms 81

Humane Society of Atchison 32 82

Atchison Vintage Park 33 Sprang Heating & Air 83

Atchison Senior Village 34 RWD #5 84

Weldon Gullickson 35 Sunrice Chiropractic 85

Bruna Implement 36 Stan Boos Auto Sales 86

Abdalla Shrine/NE Kansas 90 37 KNZA 87

Connie Ellerman 38 Lancaster Saddle Club 88

Old Town Bar & Grill 39 89

Atchison County Livestock Board 40 First Baptist Church 90

Exchange Bank 41 Kansas Gas Service 91

42 Evergy 92

Ken Buttron 43 Helping Hands 93

Bob Antes 44 Stirton Trucking 94

Trinity Episcopal Church 45 Travel Center of Atchison 95

Sharon Antes 46 3rd Kansas Light Artillery 96

Gabe Wagner 47 Kansas Preferred Ins. Group 97

DWS Auction 48 Rural Gas 98

Atchison County Rescue 49 99

Atchison County Sheriff 50 Bank of Atchison 100

PARADE ENTRIES #'S PARADE ENTRIES #'S

Parents as Teachers 101 Trent Joice 151

Atchison County EMS 102 152

103 Cale Swendson 153

Heritage Tractor 104 154

Highland College 105 Jeff Co Firefighter's Assn Honor Guard 155

Frito Lay 106 RSVP Inc 156

107 Riley Miller 157

Larry Self 108 Rod Smith 158

Berry Tractor 109 Tony Eckert 159

Kevin Trautloff 110 160

Carol Baptist Church 111 Tom Eckert 161

Encore Dance Center 112 Mill Iron V-Farm Home Ranch 162

Kearney Construction 113 Martin's Trash Service 163

Bill Kanning JR 114 Andrew Kanning 164

KS Army National Guard 115 Steve Sinclair 165

Pia friend Realty 116 Jacob Reiss 166

117 Lewis & Clark Boy Scouts 167

Lewis, Chevrolet, Buick 118 River Rods 168

Brox Contracting LLC 119 Brad & Rae Greenwood 169

Stephanie Riley 120 John & Connie Gering 170

121 Eric & Lois Nieman 171

Nick Enzbrenner 122 Paul & Margie Lanferman 172

Jerry Watowa 123 Merle & Barbara Surritt 173

Sabetha Spas 124 Phil & Dolores Servaes 174

Jack Laurie 125 Leonard & Patsy Stirton 175

126 William "Bill" Peltzer 176

Mike Elliott 127 Bill Speer 177

Reynolds Contracting 128 Kevin & Bridget Gering 178

Reynolds Contracting 129 Kathy Enzbrenner 179

Gary Sinclair 130 KHP 180

Paradise Lawnscape 131 Steven George 181

Lanter Spray Foam Insulation 132 Active Masonic Lodge 182

133 183

134 Atchison Fire Dept 184

135 The Yellow Bus and Me 185

Town & Country Senior Citizens 136 RE/MAX 186

137 Stewarts Smokehouse 187

Corner to Corner 138 Brett Miner 188

Charles Clowe 139 Beverly &Cecil Jeffery 189

American Family Insurance 140 Sternsdorff Farms 190

141 NEK 90s Shrine Unit 191

142 Atchison Salvation Army 192

143 193

Luxury & Imports 144 Leo & Jan Wohletz 194

Main Event (Eff Union Ch Yth Grp) 145 Marvin Ellerman 195

ACCHS Volleyball 146 Joe Ellerman 196

Richard Eckert 147 Acheson truckline 197

Cutting Edge Lawn Service 148 Farmerettes FCE 198

ACCHS Cross Country 149 199

Wohlgemuth Equipment Sales 150 Atchison Animal Clinic 200

