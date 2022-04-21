When viewing Jeff Garrison’s works of art several words come to mind such as: whimsical, fun, cute, colorful, comical, detailed, symbolic and masterful.
Garrison was picked as one of the artists to display his works for the celebration of Muchnic’s 100-year celebration.
“I am honored to be one of the artists picked to celebrate the 100 years of the Muchnic with 100 pieces of my art,” Jeff Garrison said.
The exhibit is especially great to take the whole family to view. The use of color and animals will entice younger viewers while the older viewers will get caught up in figuring out the many scenes of Atchison.
Garrison’s works depict local homes and downtown businesses, even scenes from looking out the artist’s home windows.
While Garrison’s art is really non-traditional it does bring another dimension to the field. Digital art for some may not register along with the realists or even the abstract lovers but it does capture the curiosity of how one can use a computer to make such wonderful scenes.
For other photos of Garrison’s works go to his website: www.artbyGarrison.com.
The show is on till June 5, 2022. The Muchnic Art Gallery is open Saturday., Sunday., and Wednesday from 1pm to 5pm. The address is 704 N. 4th Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002.
