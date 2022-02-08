Amy Finch named Atchison City Manager

Amy Finch is Atchison’s new City Manager of Atchison, KS. The one-year contract hiring Ms. Finch was approved at the February 7th City Commission meeting and she is expected to begin her duties on April 4, 2022.
Finch, originally from Ottawa, Kansas, is coming to Atchison from her current position as City Administrator for Crookston, Minnesota. Finch is a graduate of Ottawa University and has a Master’s in Public Administration from Wichita State University.
Finch said she’ll be spending a lot of time in the community getting to know Atchison’s people, organizations, and businesses. “To say I was excited is an understatement. I am truly humbled and honored to be selected to serve the Atchison community as its next City Manager. The team of employees, past and present elected officials, citizens, and businesses have shown a dedication and determination to be the best community it can be. I am excited to be part of that team and help keep the momentum and successes going. Kansas is home to me, close to family and close to professional relationships I have developed over the years, both of those are a big part of being "home".
Atchison Chamber of Commerce held the Meet and Greet the Candidates in January when Finch visited Atchison, and a frequent topic was the need for more communication and information from the city. Finch said that was something she talked about with the City Commissioners during her interview. “That’s something that I brought up even in my interview that’s important to me,” said Finch. “Good two-way, open, clear, communication.”
Finch also said when she was in Atchison for her interview she toured the river walk and saw how dry the Missouri River has become. She also spent time at Atchison High School, where her two sons would be enrolled. “I’ve spent a little bit of time at the high school. Both of my sons will be students at the high school. That’s important to me to visit the teachers. One thing I’ve learned that was exciting for our family was the college. My older son that is going to graduate next year is excited about touring Benedictine College,” Finch added.
