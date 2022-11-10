ClintonMcNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director for the city of Atchison, presenteda contract for Bottorff Construction to complete the AMSWest Phase II sidewalk improvements in the amount of $615,239 with a change order authority of $20,000.
In September of 2021, the Atchison City Commission authorized the application for Community Development Block Grant(CDBG) funding and subsequent operations and maintenance responsibility for the improvements. In January of 2022, theCityreceived notice of award.
AMS West PhaseII is a follow up project to the CDBG project that was awarded to the city in 2017 by the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC)who manages these federal funds. Phase II will also focus on the 819.03 census tract block group, which does not require alow-to-moderate income survey as it already qualifies via census data. Phase I targeted East/West sidewalks, and Phase II will target North/South sidewalks within that block group (6thand Santa FeStreet to 12thand Laramie Street).
Primarily, the project scope aims to replace deteriorated, missing and/or non-compliant segments of sidewalk, integral curbs and drives, and access ramps within the project area.
Bids were received by Bottorff Construction $615,239, Sands Construction $703,556.20, Julius Kaaz Construction $808,865, and Kansas Heavy Construction $894,250.
Bid alternate #1 pertains to a potential substitution of block retaining walls for concrete retaining walls; however, staff is recommendingthe base bid with the concrete retaining walls.
The lowest, qualified bid is from Bottorff Construction in the amount of $615,239 with $370,000 in CDBG grantfunding. The city’s contribution includes $20,000 to South Central Kansas Economic Development for bid administration services, with $90,000 (in-kind) for design and inspection services; and $245,239 for construction.
The city commission agreed to have Mayor Bartlett sign a contract with Bottorff Construction for the AMS West Phase II sidewalk improvements in the amount of $615,239 with a change order authority of $20,000.
