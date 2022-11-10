Atchison Logo

Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director for the city of Atchison, presented a contract for Bottorff Construction to complete the AMS West Phase II sidewalk improvements in the amount of $615,239 with a change order authority of $20,000. 

In September of 2021, the Atchison City Commission authorized the application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and subsequent operations and maintenance responsibility for the improvements. In January of 2022, the City received notice of award. 

