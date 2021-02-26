Stephanie Affield, KAY Sponsor at Atchison Middle School is serving her second year term as the Area 1 KAY Area Sponsor.
The Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) is a character-building, leadership training, service organization directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. This nationally acclaimed organization provides students an opportunity to learn to assume their citizenship responsibilities and to enrich their personalities through well-organized programs. These programs emphasize four areas of service: school, community, nation and world.
The KAY program is available to any KSHSAA member school students. The local organization is under the direction of the school principal who, in turn, appoints a sponsor(s) to lead and guide the club program.
Stephanie has served as a KAY sponsor for 5 years. This former KAY member was selected for her dedication and years of experience with the KAY program, she will serve on a state advisory committee as a representative of the Area 1 KAY Clubs, which are located in Northeastern Kansas. This committee, along with the KSHSAA staff, plans and makes recommendations for the improvement of the KAY program.
“We are honored to have Stephanie Affield serve as a KAY Area Sponsor”, said Cheryl Gleason, KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director and KAY State Director. “Her strong background in the KAY program, her experience in attending KAY conferences and the numerous awards the Atchison Middle School KAY Club has received during her years as sponsor will be of great value to this committee and the KAY program state-wide”.
The KSHSAA proudly offers the KAY program to Kansas students, through its member schools, as a means to “make a world of difference” for current and future generations.
