American Pickers
ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ

The History Channel's hit show American Pickers is coming to Atchison, Kansas this April! Locals with private collections will have the opportunity to represent the rich history of Atchison to the rest of the nation!

Producers are asking for individuals in the area that are in possession of large, private collections of antiques and other items with interesting histories to contact American Pickers.

 No stores, flea markets, museums, or other public collections will be considered.

 For your chance to be considered for the show reach out to the show by email: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or by phone, (646) 493-2184. Include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a short description of your collection.

 Please apply by Friday, March 4th!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.