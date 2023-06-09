Extraordinary lives are often marked by artifacts of accomplishment. Whetherit’sa culture-shifting image, an inspired body of work, or a Nobel prize, revered objects can come torepresentexceptional achievements. Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and her Lockheed Electra 10E were never recovered, but one vehicle has re-emerged as a symbol of the aviatrix’s iconic personality: the 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible she ordered one year before her attempt to circumnavigate the globe ended tragically.
On March 8, 2023, Earhart’s Cord became the 33rd car to enter the National Historic Vehicle Register, and the Palm Beach Tan convertible is as much a representation of her persona as the shimmering metalaircraftshe piloted to immortality. Established by the non-profit HagertyDrivers Foundation, the Register is the only federally recognized program for the documentation of the historical and cultural significance of the automobile.
Earhart had custom ordered a gleaming example of one of the finest automobiles in the world at the time, taking delivery of the car on September 20, 1936. The Cord claimed enough technological innovations to impress one of the most iconoclastic women in modern history. The 812 Phaeton model incorporates hidden headlamps and a front-wheel-drive architecture inspired by another famous front-drive car: the Citroën Traction Avant. Powered by a 289 cubic-inch (4.7-liter) Lycoming V-8 engine, the square-nosed and heavily louvered machine projected an image of prosperity while incorporatingnumerousaviation-derived features.
According to Jason Stoller of LaVine Restorations, Earhart must have changed her mind about the convertible’s top color. What was originally seen in a photograph as black was later captured as tan in another image taken at a Lockheed factory in Southern California. The pilot’s enthusiastic driving was also revealed via a large scuff on the front fender, a clue that would later helpvalidatethe authenticity of the body after components were separated and split into vehicles in California, Texas, and Montana.
