Saturday was a bright sunny day in Atchison, Kansas for the unveiling of the Amelia Earhart statue. Dignitaries from all over Kansas and the nation saw the unveiling of the twin bronze statue.The first statue is housed in the Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C.
Mayor Abby Bartlett welcomed the crowd that was seated in front of the Amelia EarhartHangar Museum. Dr. John Eplee, Kansas Representative for the 63rdDistrict gave the opening prayer.
Karen Seaberg, President and Founder of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, spoke about thejourney of making the dream come true and the many people and companies who have been supportive along the way.She spoke about the many jobs Amelia had in her lifetime and how those jobs molded the person she was about to become.
JacquePregont, Chair, Statue Selection Committee, spoke about the artists of the statue and how the committeeknew when they saw the drawing it was the one and selected the rendering. It was also decided that twoidentical statues would be sculpted, one for the airport and one that would stand in the Hall of Fame beside President Dwight D. Eisenhower, also a fellow Kansan.
After the unveiling remarks were heard from Governor Laura Kelly. Governor Kelly also had a surprisefor Karen Seaberg, a check for $5 milliondollarsto be used for the museum.
Jake La Turner, United States Representative of the 2ndDistrict of Kansas spoke about the importance of recognizing Amelia Earhart, not just for Kansas but for the world.
Alan Cobb, President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber gave the benediction.
