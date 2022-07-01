The announcement came this week that the Architect of the Capitol approved the placement of Amelia Earhart’s statute in the U.S. Capitol. The Congressional Statute Dedication Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. C.T.
Those attending the ceremony will be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Senator Jerry Moran, Senator Roger Marshall, Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Congressman Jake LaTurner, and members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation.
Both Jacque Pregont and Karen Seaberg will be in attendance at the event.
“The statute of Amelia Earhart – the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history – will officially be placed in the United States Capitol.” Senator Moran said, “A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own, new barriers.”
Earhart’s statue will be joined by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as bronze beacons representing Kansas in our nation’s Capital.
“I want to thank the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, the Earhart family, and the City of Atchison for their persistent work to bring Amelia to the Capitol,” Moran said.
Senator Marshall said Earhart is the perfect example of the fearless Kansas state motto.
“Amelia Earhart was a true Kansas pioneer who exemplifies our state motto: Ad Astra Per Aspera – To The Stars with Difficulty,” Marshall said. “It is fitting that Earhart replaces John James Ingalls statue in our Nation’s capital. Ingalls, who in 1861 as Secretary of the state senate added this motto to the Kansas state seal. Ingalls’ vision for Kansas comes to fruition in Amelia Earhart’s courageous spirit.”
Marshall said Earhart has helped make Kansas known for the celebration of aviation and flight.
“Today, Kansas is known as the Air Capital of the World and the placement of the Earhart statue in our nation’s capital furthers our commitment to that industry,” Marshall said. “As the birthplace of Earhart, we commend the city of Atchison and its leaders who worked diligently to make this statue possible. We all look forward to the opening of the Amelia Earhart Hanger Museum in 2023 which will hold an identical statue at home in our state.”
Pregont is thrilled to have Amelia be an inspiring symbol for young women in the nation’s capital.
“Guided by Amelia’s legacy of perseverance, we are excited to finally bring Earhart’s statue to the National Statuary Hall to honor her enduring impact as a world-renown American aviator and advocate for women’s equal rights,” Pregont said. “Amelia’s statue will stand as an inspiring symbol, particularly for women and girls to boldly pursue their dreams.”
Interesting facts:
The National Statuary Hall Collection consists of 100 statues, two contributed by each state. The statues are placed throughout the U.S. Capitol.
Kansas first sent marble statues of U.S. Senator John James Ingalls and Kansas Governor George Washington Glick to the U.S. Capitol.
The Kansas State Legislature voted in 1999 to replace the two statues with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart.
The bronze statue of Earhart was created by George and Mark Lundeen and will be a twin to a of Earhart’s statue that will be placed at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.
The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation was formed in 2016 to lead funding for the Earhart statue and to build the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opening in 2023 in Atchison, Earhart’s hometown.
The Amelia Earhart statue will be the 10th woman represented in the 100 statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
