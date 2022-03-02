Thirty-six projects have been selected for Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funding for the purpose of planning, constructing or rehabilitating public use general aviation airports.
“Grant programs such as the Kansas Airport Improvement Program make projects like these possible, and we are very fortunate to have been awarded three grants. It is a competitive program so I think these awards really speak to the progress that has been made with the airport,” Clinton McNemee said.
The airport received $38,000 for design of the; primary apron expansion; $89,396 for construction on the new runway and $328,500 for construction of the primary apron.
KAIP receives $5 million annually through the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, known as IKE, and requires airport sponsors to share in the project costs by paying between 5% and 50% of the total project.
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation, which manages the program, considered 145 project applications this year with a combined total project value of over $78 million.
“The aviation industry brings $20.6 billion in total economic impact to the State of Kansas,” said KDOT Director of Aviation Bob Brock. “The KAIP program helps this important industry remain a vital part of the Kansas economy. That translates into jobs and quality of life for the residents of Kansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.