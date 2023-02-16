Hangar

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum announced that Boeing and Bombardier will be sponsors for the museum which is scheduled to open on April 14. 

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation is proud to announce Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, and Bombardier, a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional jets for business and defense customers, have come aboard as sponsors of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.

Boeing and Bombardier expand the museum’s support from aviation and aerospace industry leaders including FedEx, Garmin and Lockheed Martin. The new state-of-the-art STEM and history museum located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in Atchison, Kan. — Earhart’s birthplace — will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 14.

