Rain or shine since the inaugural Amelia Earhart Festival the local YMCA-sponsored run and walk has been a staple event drawing hundreds throughout the region.
The 24th annual Amelia Earhart Fun Run/Walk event was Saturday, July 17 in the 300 block of Commercial Street with 200 participants.
Throughout the years the event has become a tradition for running enthusiasts throughout the region and family members of all ages and friends who take part together, said YMCA Director Loren Affield, Atchison YMCA/Cray Community Center.
Each year the runners come from the MoKan area like St. Joseph, Rushville and surrounding Missouri communities nearby as well as Leavenworth, Atchison, Doniphan County, Hiawatha — all over Kansas, the Kansas City Metropolitan area, Colorado and other states.
Throughout the years the run has been adjusted a bit from 10K to 8K and the numbers have varied to less than 150 in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Affeild said. He recollected that 418 runners and walkers attended one year, which was the most in the event’s history.
One of the group highlights was the presentation of the United States Flag and “National Anthem” by Lorie Williams and her fellow military veterans representing Team RWB. Williams, from Leavenworth, said Team RWB are also from the Kansas City area who often make a presence at these types of events. Military veterans who are running and walking enthusiasts comprise the group. To learn more log on to teamrwb.org/join.
Brother Jean Marie Hogan, OSB, earned the top finish medal for the 8K Run and Brother Maximillan, also of St. Benedict’s Abbey came in with a 12th place finish, according to St. Benedict’s Abbey Tweet @Kansasmonks.
Medals go to all race finishers, Affield said. In addition to the distances there are differences to the courses. The 2K is mostly flat, with one uphill climb and one downhill descent along the course, it is the one that most families prefer. The 8 K has some more hills.
Affield said every year there has been a 2K walk/run. He recalled the inaugural year Congressman Jim Ryan, an Olympic Gold-medalist participated.
“It is a great event for the Y,” Affield said. “It spans the ages. We are honored to do it.”
It’s a staple in the community for all ages, Affield added. Proceeds from the event benefit the Y scholarship program.
