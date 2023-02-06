The Amelia Earhart Festival is excited to announce Friday night activities for the 2023 Festival will be held on the Atchison Riverfront with music entertainment, children’s activities, and more!
The festival will continue on Saturday with activities throughout the day culminating with the Aerobatic Show and “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks on the Riverfront.
A special delight will be crowd favorite Sawyer Brown headline Friday night’s entertainment. They bring unmatched energy to the stage and will provide fantastic fun to cap off the evening.
Additional acts will be added soon. The Amelia Earhart Festival Facebook page will update festival information as it becomes available.
The Sawyer Brown entertainment will be a ticketed event. Gates and concessions will open at 4 pm. The Army National Guard will present colors at 7 pm and will be accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.
Food vendors and concessions will be available on the grounds. No cooler or beverages can be carried in the area of the ground.
“We are very excited about the changes to Friday night with the venue being moved to the riverfront,” Jacque Pregont, Amelia Earhart Festival Coordinator said. “Sawyer Brown was here previously and definitely will bring a ton of energy to the stage.”
Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2023, at the advance price of $10 per ticket. Tickets on the day of the concert will be $15.
So glad you confirmed they were "excited" to make this announcement. That's great journalism. Also, since Sawyer Brown is one band, it therefore it "headlines" the event and not "headline." But you're an expert at this, at age 82 or however old you are, so of course you know this.
