USD 409 Phoenix

Atchison Public Schools Phoenix

 Image courtesy of USD 409

USD 409 sent notification of an incident via SchoolMessenger alert on Thursday that after school a student was found unresponsive along the track by a staff member at Atchison High School. Atchison County EMS responded to the scene and transported the student by ambulance to a medical center for emergency care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.