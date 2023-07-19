Ambulance transports one to emergency care from rural crash site By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 47-year-old Denton man suffered minor injuries and was transported Atchison County EMS to an area medical center from an area northwest a bit from Atchison city limits.David Matthias was involved in an accident Monday, July 17 while negotiating a curve along 290th and Pawnee Roads in rural Atchison, according to a report from Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie.It was along the curve when Matthias struck the trailer attached to a truck driven by 39-year-old Andrew Steven Peuker, of Atchison.Laurie reported Matthias' injuries appeared to be minor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News MO WFO PADUCAH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead MO Current Conditions IA Current Conditions KS Current Conditions IA La Crosse WI Zone Forecast AP News Summary at 3:10 p.m. EDT Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes 'painful debate' Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMGP Ingredients announces distillery closureWeaver, Phyllis R. 1946-2023County pursuing possible sale of Senior VillageLocal leaders reflect on plant's pending closurePolice Report, week of Friday, July 14, 2023Sinclair, Larry L. 1970-2023Stutz leaves legacy of determinationSeveral years of hard time on order for Atchison manMcConnaughey, Delores K. 1942-2023Schneider, Kenneth A. 1933-2023 Images Videos CommentedMadden, Gerald J. 1937-2023 (2)
