Atchison police responded to a two vehicle injury accident about 3:15 p.m. Thursday along 10th Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Police Chief Mike Wilson reported it was there a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Sara Bergman, Atchison, was southbound along 10th Street when she turned left to head eastbound onto U.S. 59 Highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Karen Servaes, Atchison, that was northbound along 10th Street. Servaes, 72, was transported to Amberwell Atchison by Atchison County EMS for examination. Bergman was examined at the scene by EMS but was not transported. Bergman was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
