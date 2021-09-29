A 13-year-old male bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a St. Joseph hospital after an early Wednesday morning collision with a motor vehicle at the intersection of Ninth and Santa Fe streets.
Joshua Franke, Atchison, was eastbound about 7 a.m. along Santa Fe Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection where he was struck by a southbound passenger car along Ninth Street driven by Lesley Schoenfelder, of Atchison, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported.
Following the accident it the teen was conscious and was able to talk with the first responders at the accident scene, Wilson said. It appeared he had suffered head and facial injuries.
