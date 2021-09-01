An 83-year-old Kansas City woman was transported by ambulance to Amberwell Atchison medical center for an examination following an injury accident Tuesday evening at the intersection at Woodlawn Avenue and Pine Street in Atchison.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reports that a couple were also examined at the accident side, but were not transported.
The accident occurred after Mary Yankovich, of Kansas City was westbound as she drove a 2005 Honda SUV along Pine Street when the vehicle entered the intersection at Woodlawn Avenue and collided with a 2015 Ford SUV driven by Emily Armstrong, of Atchison.
Yanovich was taken to the hospital by an Atchison County EMS ambulance crew.
EMS examined Armstrong, 35, and her passenger, 40-year-old Jerad Armstrong were examined on site by EMS, but were not transported.
Yankovich was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the accident scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.