Dorothy Pickman shows one of her favorite crib quilts designs she made for the upcoming Amberwell Atchison Volunteers Craft and Bake Sale between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the Amberwell Atchison Breezeway, 800 Raven Hill Drive.
Dorothy Pickman shows one of her favorite crib quilts designs she made for the upcoming Amberwell Atchison Volunteers Craft and Bake Sale between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the Amberwell Atchison Breezeway, 800 Raven Hill Drive.
After a two-year interruption, the Amberwell Atchison Volunteers are dusting off the tables and shelves to fill with baked goodies and items to sell at the Fall Craft and Bake Sale.
Secretary Dorothy Pickman said the Craft & Bake Sale has been one of the major fundraisers for the Amberwell Volunteer group for many years Like in previous years proceeds from the sale will support medical equipment purchases for the Amberwell Atchison medical facility and nursing scholarships.
"A lot of people would come and shop," Pickman said of the popular fundraising event in years prior to the coronavirus pandemic interruption.
The Fall Craft and Bake Sale is scheduled 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 in the Amberwell Atchison Breezeay, located at 800 Raven Hill Drive.
Something different from past years is that instead of workdays when members crafted and prepared items together for the sale is that volunteers are working individually and expect to bring their goods at sale time.
Top Videos
Pickman said she is aware many of the members are planning to bring some baked goods.
Something new this year is that for $20 apiece customers can purchase one of 10 pie coupons that will buy a whole pie, buyers' choice of variety. Advance ordering at least two days prior notice is required to redeem the coupon and its's required buyer provides their phone number to call.
Pickman has served as a member of the Amberwell Atchison Volunteer group for 25 years in her post retirement from an active 53-year nursing career in doctors' offices and at the former Atchison Hospital.
Also available at the upcoming sale will be an assortment of soft, flannel fabric pieced crib-sized quilts that Pickman crafted. Some of these are of traditional pink color-schemes for girls; blue for boys; and some are crafted in more gender-neutral colors like yellow or white. Pickman has also crafted Chiefs and Royals-themed fabric coasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.