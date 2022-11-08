After a two-year interruption, the Amberwell Atchison Volunteers are dusting off the tables and shelves to fill with baked goodies and items to sell at the Fall Craft and Bake Sale.

Secretary Dorothy Pickman said the Craft & Bake Sale has been one of the major fundraisers for the Amberwell Volunteer group for many years Like in previous years proceeds from the sale will support medical equipment purchases for the Amberwell Atchison medical facility and nursing scholarships.

