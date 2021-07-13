Amberwell Health announced Monday that John Broberg, MA, FACHE, Amberwell Hiawatha Chief Executive Officer, has set his retirement date to be effective August 31, 2021. Upon Mr. Broberg’s retirement, the Chief Executive Officer of Amberwell Atchison, Jeff Perry, will assume the CEO role at Amberwell Atchison and Amberwell Hiawatha.
Over his 49 years in healthcare, Mr. Broberg has served as a senior leader for 29 years and as Chief Executive Officer at four different hospitals. After retiring from Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in 2016, Mr. Broberg started Broberg Consulting Group, LLC to provide executive coaching and CEO services. Mr. Broberg’s commitment to Hiawatha has been tremendous with a focus to strengthen the future of healthcare in Hiawatha and surrounding communities. He first joined Hiawatha Community Hospital, now Amberwell Hiawatha, as interim CEO in 2016 and then returned to accept a full-time role in 2019. Mr. Broberg leaves a truly impactful mark on northeast Kansas health. His foresight to encourage and play a key role in creating the affiliation with Amberwell Health was ground-breaking for rural health.
Jeff Perry brings 29 years of healthcare experience to Amberwell Hiawatha, of which 23 years have been in management roles. He served 8 years as a combat medic and nurse, holds a doctorate in Health Administration, and is a Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Perry has resided in Atchison, KS since 2019. “Raising a family in a great location has always been a priority for me,” says Mr. Perry, “and I believe NE Kansas is a wonderful place to accomplish this. I look forward to working to strengthen healthcare in Atchison, Hiawatha, and surrounding communities throughout NE Kansas.”
Over the four months since the affiliation of Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Health was announced, both organizations have begun aligning processes and sharing resources to grow and improve access to care for northeast Kansas communities. Amberwell Health is committed to continue the impact that Mr. Broberg has made by ensuring growth of the healthcare model that includes facility improvements and growth in services at Amberwell Hiawatha.
Dr. Brian Duncan will be joining Amberwell Health on September 15 and will provide orthopedic surgery and clinic services in both Hiawatha and in Atchison. In additional news, Amberwell Hiawatha will welcome a new Chief Nursing Officer Nichole Chamley, MSN, RN and facility improvements will be made to the surgical department. The community has been extremely supportive through the transition to the Amberwell brand and we look forward to the expansion of services that is to come through the progress forward as an integrated healthcare system.
