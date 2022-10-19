Nurses look over the Life Star Helicopter and visit with members of its crew members. Life Star is Lawrence-based and able to respond within 15-20 minutes to the scene in our area following a dispatch in wake of medical emergencies.
After a two-year interruption due the pandemic, the annual Amberwell Health Fair event returned to the Atchison Elementary School with family fun and all the pathways that persons should know about healthier living.
Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Turner, Communications for Amberwell, said hundreds of persons participated.
"It was truly a community event," Turner said of the collaboration involved.
There were 275 community members attended that represented 150 different households. More than 150 employees, volunteers from the community collaborated to offer resources for the event.
Inside AES and outdoors on the campus as an abundance of things to see and do.
Kiddos could bounce off some energy in the large Disney-themed bounce amusement.
Citizens also got a first-hand look at emergency response vehicles and some time to visit with responders. Amberwell Cardiopulmonary Services presented lung function tests and information about Cardiopulmonary Disease. Flu shots were also available.
Nursing students from Highland Community College and Benedictine College were on hand to help out.
There were blood pressure checks, tips on infection prevention, Lipids Glucose Blood Screenings, height and weight checks. There was lots of information about dental health, orthopedic care, advance directives and nutrition facts from infancy to senior citizens. Interactive exhibits included games like a Health and Wellness Jeopardy cornhole varieties. Kiddos were welcome to temporarily tattoo themselves and dress-up like a doctor and try out some surgical procedures and equipment by operating on a pumpkin.
A focus on elder and long-term care options was also available as well as public safety from Atchison Fire and Polce departments.
Amid the activities visitors had opportunities to win some prizes. Winners of the bicycles were Ruth Hollingsworth and Genesis Sniatecki. Donna Sell won a $100 Locally Atchison gift certificate. There were also door prizes every 30 minutes.
