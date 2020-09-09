A 25-year-old Atchison man with ties to Leavenworth was arrested for a warrant earlier this week in St. Joseph, Missouri in connection to a crime locally committed within recent months.
Darius L. Fleming landed a jail stay for one felony count of vehicle theft filed in Atchison County District Court. Fleming remains in in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson alleges Fleming was a suspect wanted after a 65-year-old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Lincoln Continental taken June 17 from the 700 block of M Street. The vehicle was recovered on June 18 by the St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department. The investigation led to a charge of felony theft filed against Fleming in Atchison County District Court, Wilson said.
St. Joseph police arrested Fleming Sept. 8 and he was transported back to Kansas later in the day.
