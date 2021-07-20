A 44-year-old Atchison man landed a jail stay after an early Monday morning alleged threat was made involving a baseball bat in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Atchison.
Jason L. Seager faces a felony charge of aggravated assault that was filed Tuesday in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Seager’s arrest arose from a 1:15 a.m. after police responded to a parking lot outside of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street. It was there where a 39-year-old male reported to police a male had threatened him with a baseball bat. At the time the threat was made the victim told police he was working on a vehicle parked in the lot. The suspect, identified as Seager, had already left the scene. An investigation ensued and police located Seager and arrested him about 4 p.m. at his residence. The victim was familiar with the suspect prior to the incident because they both resided in the same apartment complex but there had not been any previous confrontations, Wilson said.
In addition to Seager’s arrest for the alleged assault, and two outstanding Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. There were no injuries reported in wake of the confrontation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.