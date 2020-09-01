A suspect has landed a jail stay in Topeka in connection with a caper involving a motorcycle stolen from a rural part of Atchison County that authorities have linked to a truck stolen out of Shawnee County.
During evening hours Saturday, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities were contacted by Shawnee County authorities that the stolen motorcycle was involved in a hit and run accident in that jurisdiction and its suspect driver was apprehended and transported to the Shawnee County Detention Center.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported in a press release it was late morning on Friday, Aug. 28 when Daron R. Young reported his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from his residence in the 7000 block along Meade Road. Deputies launched an investigation and retrieved surveillance footage from a business allowed deputies to identify the suspect allegedly in possession of the stolen motorcycle. Amid the ongoing investigation, deputies responded to a call during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 29 that concerned an abandoned 2012 Ford 250 pickup truck discovered illegally parked in the 600 block of Kiowa Road in a rural part of the county. Deputies determined the pickup was reported stolen about 72 hours previous to its recovery as reported by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
Laurie said the pickup was towed and held for Shawnee County Authorities.
“It is possible that it is related to the stolen motorcycle,” Laurie said in his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.