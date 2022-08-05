A 37-year-old rural Lancaster man was in jail Friday morning with charges pending after his arrest a day earlier for crimes alleging indecent activities with an underage girl in early July.
Bradley Dean Scholz was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child older than 14 years of age.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the crime was reported to authorities at the Sheriff's Office on July 15. The allegations center on activities that involve a 15-year-old female. Laurie said Scholz and the victim were acquainted with one another prior to the alleged unlawful activity.
Mid-morning on Friday, Scholz was reportedly in the Atchison County Jail, according to the jail log.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.