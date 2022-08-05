A 37-year-old rural Lancaster man was in jail Friday morning with charges pending after his arrest a day earlier for crimes alleging indecent activities with an underage girl in early July.

Bradley Dean Scholz was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child older than 14 years of age.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.