A 20-year-old Atchison man lands a jail stay with a $100,000 bond amount following his arrest Tuesday for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him crimes involving physical violence.
Landen A. Williams faces aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft arising from a July 7 incident in the 700 block of Washington Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Williams was arrested as a result of a police investigation and was taken into custody Aug. 3 in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue as a result of the warrant.
The case arose from an incident that occurred about 3:30 p.m. July 7 outside a residence in the 700 block of Washington Street where a 51-year-old male victim reported to police he was confronted by individuals who were known to him, Wilson said. The man told police the individuals demanded money from him, repeatedly punched him in the face and subsequently took his wallet from him. The suspects fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.