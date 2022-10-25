All aboard the Halloween train By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Oct 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Two trainloads hauling guests around the tracks kept the thrills rolling along the tracks during the North East KS Railroaders annual weekend event. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Families and friends load the little trains for some spooky fun that rolls along the tracks ahead of Halloween at the North East KS annual Haunted Train rides. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hundreds of thrill-seekers and train enthusiasts boarded the North East KS Railroaders annual Haunted Train this past weekend.Potential passengers of all ages lined up to ride the ghoulish rails that entered a tunnel and meandered amid a boneyard for a howlish good time on Friday and Saturday nights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Science Reveals Genes That Help Drive Dyslexia Vitamin D Could Help Extend Your Life: Study Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022 × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News All aboard the Halloween train US Corp of Engineers release report on drought situation Commission approves dumpster location Trinity Lutheran School announces First Quarter honors IRS urges taxpayers to check their tax withholding Ravens storm past Vikings in second half FCE Council and Terry Unit to present funeral planning program Eagles halt Tigers in second half shutout Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankSam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe’s ‘Outlander’ Audition Detailed in Memoir — See the Scene (VIDEO)POLICE REPORTMeier, Dixie M. 1942-2022Ruhnke, Floyd E. 1925-2022Bird Scooter Pausing Operations IndefinitelyAccident at Gran Villa sends resident to AmberwellSHERIFF REPORTBarnett, Crystelle B. 1937-20222022 Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Images Videos CommentedBuying Prescription Medicines Online: A Consumer Safety Guide (2)Atchison receives KDOT funding for local projects (1)Kelsea Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans reveals split shock in new song (1)BC School of Nursing named best in Kansas (1)McCrory takes leadership role in Atchison (1)Fall is for the birds (1)John Seaton, the Father of the Kansas House (1)
